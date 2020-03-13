Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Macerich Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAC. ValuEngine cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

NYSE:MAC opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after buying an additional 123,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259,643 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,417 shares of company stock worth $889,115. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

