Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 30th

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $27.00.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.