Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $17.95 on Friday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

