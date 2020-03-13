Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

ESP stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.