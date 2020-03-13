Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Essential Properties Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 8 0 2.58 Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors 3461 12257 11503 364 2.32

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million $41.84 million 28.11 Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors $890.51 million $198.95 million 12.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 146.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.0% and pay out 71.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 30.03% 3.83% 2.39% Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors 22.30% 1.76% 2.48%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

