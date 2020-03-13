Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $165.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

