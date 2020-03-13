Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.20 ($36.28) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.83 ($32.35).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €18.58 ($21.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.83. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.