Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.83 ($32.35).

FRA EVK opened at €18.58 ($21.60) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.83. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

