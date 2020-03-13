Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

