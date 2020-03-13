FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) vs. Model N (NYSE:MODN) Head to Head Comparison

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.44 billion 6.16 $352.79 million $10.00 23.34 Model N $141.24 million 5.03 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -49.53

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 4 9 0 0 1.69 Model N 0 0 8 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $241.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Model N has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.62%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.99% 60.69% 25.22% Model N -12.15% -25.25% -8.22%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Model N on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.