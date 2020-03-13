Farallon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,932 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $174,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $221.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.63. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

