Farallon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 785,492 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for about 2.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Iqvia worth $286,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $110.35 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.