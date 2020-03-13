Farallon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $221,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

