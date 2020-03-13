Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $130.79 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of TransUnion worth $130,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3,167.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after buying an additional 631,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,889,000 after purchasing an additional 628,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $38,465,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in TransUnion by 1,018.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 373,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 762.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,366 shares of company stock worth $6,020,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

