Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $286.07 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $286,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

Shares of V opened at $160.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

