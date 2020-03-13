Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,210 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 2.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $306,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $164.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

