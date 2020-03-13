Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 333,201 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 333,201 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $211,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 401,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 69,111 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,272,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.