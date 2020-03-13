Farallon Capital Management LLC Takes $280.53 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,724,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,534,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of salesforce.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.45.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

