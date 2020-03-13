Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

