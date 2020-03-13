FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Insider Richard Pike Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) insider Richard Pike acquired 2,500 shares of FBD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,243.09).

Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. FBD Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.08 ($0.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 737.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a €1.00 ($1.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from FBD’s previous dividend of $0.50. FBD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

