FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $160.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FedEx traded as low as $112.40 and last traded at $112.57, with a volume of 158763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

