Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

