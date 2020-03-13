Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.43 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.64.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

