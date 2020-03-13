Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $301,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 228,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,431,000 after acquiring an additional 812,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.