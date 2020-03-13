Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $443,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 435,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

