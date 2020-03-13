Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $22,322,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $40.06 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

