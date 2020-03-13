Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $286,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after acquiring an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,302,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.