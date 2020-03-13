Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,083 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $33.46 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

