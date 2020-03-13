Financial Analysis: Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) versus Visa (NYSE:V)

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Emerald Expositions Events and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events 0 3 0 0 2.00 Visa 0 2 24 0 2.92

Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus target price of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 169.29%. Visa has a consensus target price of $217.72, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than Visa.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Emerald Expositions Events has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Visa has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events -13.85% 9.07% 4.16% Visa 52.60% 43.15% 17.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events $360.90 million 0.80 -$50.00 million $0.85 4.78 Visa $22.98 billion 13.67 $12.08 billion $5.44 29.43

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visa beats Emerald Expositions Events on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

