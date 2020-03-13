Financial Comparison: Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and Naspers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and Naspers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 4.72 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Naspers $3.29 billion 17.93 $6.90 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -20.23% -53.97% -39.05% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Naspers beats Mastermind on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

