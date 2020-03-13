Financial Contrast: Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) vs. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Glanbia has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glanbia and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Glanbia pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR -0.49% -1.21% -0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $2.82 billion 1.21 $276.35 million $5.37 10.72 OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR $8.12 billion 0.15 $153.53 million $0.19 8.00

Glanbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glanbia beats OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment operates as a milk processor in Ireland; and produces a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. It also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It provides its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and SlimFast brands in approximately 100 countries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval, as well as environmentally sustainable solutions for co-products of steel production. Its products are used in various applications, including architecture, building, and infrastructure; automotive and transportation; catering, food, and beverage; home appliances; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

