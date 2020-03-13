Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 1,496 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

