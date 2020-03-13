Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

