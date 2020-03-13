Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $791,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.35 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

