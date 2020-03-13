Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 84,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of IAGG opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

