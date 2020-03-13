Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,633 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 741,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $143,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $133.50 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $129.24 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average of $189.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.65.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

