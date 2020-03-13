Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.98.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.58%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

