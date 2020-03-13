Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

