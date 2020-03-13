Financial Survey: Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) versus BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BB Seguridade shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wolford and BB Seguridade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford 0 0 0 0 N/A BB Seguridade 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Wolford and BB Seguridade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade 118.37% 48.11% 30.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolford and BB Seguridade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford $159.32 million 0.23 -$12.76 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade $1.33 billion 7.89 $968.42 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford.

Risk & Volatility

Wolford has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BB Seguridade beats Wolford on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolford

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips. It also offers ready-to-wear products, such as pullovers, dresses, skirts, trousers, tops, cardigans and vests, capes, and shirts; accessories, including scarves and bracelets; and beachwear consisting of swimbodies and bikinis. The company sells its products through boutiques, partner boutiques, concession shop-in-shops, factory outlets, department stores, multi-brand retail stores, and distribution partners, as well as through franchise, private label, travel retail, and online. As of April 30, 2018, it had 267 monobrand points of sales. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria.

About BB Seguridade

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

