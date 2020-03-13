Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £25,370 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Alexander Harrison sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78), for a total value of £25,370 ($33,372.80).

Fiske stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.50. The company has a market cap of $6.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fiske plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.99).

Fiske (LON:FKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

