Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Trading Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares fell 8% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flex traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.38, 6,378,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 4,832,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,321. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

