Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $11.08 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,224.36. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,661.92. Insiders acquired a total of 5,713 shares of company stock worth $84,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

