Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives $23.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research firms have commented on FOR. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

FOR stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forestar Group has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

