Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 799 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 224,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $279.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day moving average is $299.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $232.95 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

