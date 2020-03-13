Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

MDLZ stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

