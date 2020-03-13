Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,317 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 22.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 65.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.87 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

