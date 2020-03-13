Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 36,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 653,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 590,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 707,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.98.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

