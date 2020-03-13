Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,293,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 954,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 259,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.