Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Snap by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Snap by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 74,351 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.42 on Friday. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,199,982 shares in the company, valued at $826,431,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,684,914 shares of company stock worth $41,609,045.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

