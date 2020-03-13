Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

